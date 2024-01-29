Its officially SZA season, watch her live stream concert and chat with Zane Lowe at 7pm EST

SZA is bringing an exclusive Apple Music Live Performance to your TV screen with bonus interview and content

Grammy-award winning songstress SZA is bringing her critically acclaimed “S.O.S. Tour” to Apple Music Live, offering fans a front-row seat to her electrifying performance from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Set your stop watch, as SZA’s concert is just a handful of hours from now. Tune in exclusively on Apple Music and Apple TV+ on January 31st at 7 PM PST/10 PM EST.

SZA’s sophomore album, SOS, has been nothing short of a phenomenon. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and has remained a chart-topper for ten non-consecutive weeks. Hits like “Kill Bill,” “Snooze,” and “Seek & Destroy” have captivated audiences worldwide, solidifying SZA’s position as a musical powerhouse.

The Apple Music Live performance promises more than just chart-topping tracks. Fans can expect a deep dive into the songstresses musical catalogue, with selections from her critically acclaimed debut album, Ctrl, including gems like “Drew Barrymore,” “Broken Clocks,” and “Love Galore.”

Ahead of the live show, tune in to Apple Music 1 for an in-depth conversation between SZA and Zane Lowe. They’ll delve into the Apple Music Live performance, a record-breaking year, and her personal journey as an artist.

Here’s what you can look forward to:

Full concert performance: Witness SZA’s captivating stage presence and musical prowess live from Brooklyn.

Bonus content: Unlock exclusive wallpapers, tour photos, and the complete setlist after the show.

Unlock exclusive wallpapers, tour photos, and the complete setlist after the show. Zane Lowe interview: Get up close and personal with SZA as she reflects on her music and career.

On-demand access: Relive the magic anytime you want on Apple Music and Apple TV+.

So, tune in and let SZA’s musical genius transport you. It’s going to be an unforgettable experience!

SZA is also added to an impressive roster of Grammy performers Feb 22nd, joining the likes of Travis Scott, Dua Lipa, Burna Boy, Billie Eilish, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, U2, and Billy Joel.