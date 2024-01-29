Oxfam is calling for 8,500 volunteers to Glastonbury, Reading and other iconic festivals

Missed out on festival tickets? Oxfam is calling for 8,500 volunteers to the top UK festivals in exchange for stewarding

Oxfam is looking for 8,500 volunteers for summer festivals like Glastonbury, Reading, Latitude, Isle of Wight, and Boardmasters.

It’s a chance to enjoy music, lend a hand, and raise money for charity. It’s first in first served, so read on for the facts and set to it.

First-Come, First-Served Basis: Applications Open February 1st

Prospective volunteers can secure a spot by applying here from Thursday, February 1st, with placements allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Oxfam’s call for volunteers extends to its most extensive festival lineup, promising an unforgettable summer in exchange for stewarding duties.

Three Shifts, Countless Memories: A Festival-Goer’s Dream Deal

Volunteers commit to three eight-hour shifts during the festival, providing ample time to soak in the vibrant atmosphere and catch live acts. Roles vary across events, encompassing tasks such as ticket and wristband checks, arena and campsite patrols, and support for accessible viewing platforms near stages.

Perks Galore: More Than Just Free Entry

Beyond the allure of free festival entry, Oxfam volunteers enjoy additional perks, including secure camping in the Oxfam campsite, a meal voucher per shift, free phone charging, and complimentary tea and coffee.

Record-Breaking Impact: 206,000 Volunteer Hours Raised £1.5 Million Last Year

In 2023, Oxfam volunteers contributed over 206,000 hours, raising a remarkable £1.5 million to support Oxfam’s efforts in fighting poverty. Michael Lever, Head of Festivals and Events, expressed excitement about welcoming more volunteers than ever to join Oxfam’s mission.

Oxfamily Legacy: A 30-Year Journey in Festival Volunteering

Having pioneered festival stewarding since 1993, Oxfam’s community of volunteers, known as the ‘Oxfamily,’ has grown into a passionate and friendly force. Some volunteers have attended over 100 festivals with Oxfam, forging a lasting impact on both festivals and communities.

Diverse Festival Roster for 2024: Bearded Theory to Reading and Leeds

The 2024 festival lineup includes a diverse range, from Bearded Theory and Download to Isle of Wight, Glastonbury, Latitude, WOMAD, Wilderness, Boardmasters, Boomtown Fair, ArcTanGent, Beautiful Days, Shambala, and Reading and Leeds.

Empowered Volunteering: Building Skills and Activism

Volunteers can apply for multiple festivals with a single deposit, refundable upon completing their shifts. Those volunteering at two or more festivals gain priority status for the following year, offering a head start in securing coveted roles.

Inclusivity and Support: Making Festival Volunteering Accessible

Oxfam emphasizes accessibility, providing support such as specific roles for those with accessibility needs, closer parking spaces, and the option to bring a Personal Assistant on-site.

Join the Oxfam Festival Movement

Prospective volunteers are encouraged to visit the Oxfam Festivals website or engage with the Facebook community for more information on joining the movement that blends festival fun with meaningful charity work.

Beyond stewarding, Oxfam is deploying campaigners to select festivals. They actively engage festivalgoers in campaign initiatives, with over 46,000 participants last year.

Shop Volunteers

Volunteers are also needed for Oxfam festival shops, which raised £316,684 last year. Eligible applicants include current Oxfam shop volunteers, interns, or staff with three months’ experience.

Alternatively, those who volunteered at least twice with the Oxfam Festival Shop in the past three years qualify. Campaigning and shop applications open on February 8th.

Explore more over on Oxfam.