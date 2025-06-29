Robert Smith steps into Olivia Rodrigo’s world—and it’s Darker (and Better) than Ever

The duet no one saw coming—but everyone needed.

Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage witnessed a dream collision of generations as Olivia Rodrigo summoned The Cure’s Robert Smith for a spine-tingling duet—twice.

The 21-year-old pop phenom, fresh off her David Byrne collaboration at Governors Ball, stunned fans by welcoming the goth-rock icon for back-to-back renditions of Just Like Heaven and Friday I’m In Love.

“He’s a Glastonbury legend—and my personal hero,” gushed Olivia Rodrigo, barely containing her excitement as Smith, 65, emerged to roaring applause.

Hours earlier, Gracie Abrams had paid homage to The Cure with her own Just Like Heaven cover, calling it a song she “wished she wrote.”

But Rodrigo upped the ante, trading verses with the man who penned the 1987 anthem.

The Cure’s Robert Smith joins Olivia Rodrigo for ‘Friday I’m in Love’ at Glastonburypic.twitter.com/lBYqIVYo3J — BrooklynVegan (@brooklynvegan) June 29, 2025

From punk-poised Guts anthems to Robert Smith’s melancholic magic, the pairing was a masterclass in musical alchemy. Proof? Even the drizzle couldn’t dampen the crowd’s delirium.