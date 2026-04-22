Stephen Sanchez announces The Lover Down Under tour

Stephen Sanchez is back coming to AUS and NZ this July.

After selling out his 2024 tour, the multi-platinum artist is bringing his timeless sound to fans once more, in support of his upcoming album Love, Love, Love.

The album, out May 8, embraces a new era of bold pop songs for the singer.

Last week, Sanchez released the third album single ‘CHUCK THE MONEY,’ leaning into his vintage sound, whilst expanding his sonic universe.

Here’s where you can catch him on tour, to hear the new era, along with his classic and very recognisable hits.

Saturday, July 11th – Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch NZ

Sunday, July 12th – Auckland Town Hall, Auckland NZ

Wednesday, July 15th – The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, July 18th – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, July 21st – Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, July 25th – Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide SA

Tuesday, July 28th – ICF: WAREHOUSE, Perth WA

Here’s how to secure your tickets:

Frontier Member presale tickets go on sale from Thursday 23 April at 11am, before general sale will kick off on Friday 24 April at 12pm.

Tickets access and information can be found here.