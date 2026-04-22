Geordie Greep unveils debut Australian tour

Geordie Greep, Black Midi frontman, is heading to Australia for the first time ever.

Presented by Handsome Tours, Greep will finally tour the country with his acclaimed 2024 solo album The New Sound this July and August.

Greep plans to continue his work with different musicians in different places, which is likewise what you can expect from these shows.

No two will be the same, and each one is sure to mark a unique moment in time.

“Music can be so much more than learning to play the same as everybody else. It can be anything you want,” says Greep.

Here’s where you can catch the theatrical rock masterpiece live:

Fri 31 Jul – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Sat 1 Aug – Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Mon 3 Aug – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Tue 4 Aug – The Rechabite, Perth

And here’s when to secure your tickets:

Pre-sale starts Thu 23 Apr at 9am (local)

General Tickets on sale Fri 24 Apr at 9am (local)

For more ticket info and presale sign-up, head here.