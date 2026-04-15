Is the KATSEYE Australia tour coming?

EYEKONS! KATSEYE are counting down to an announcement for their Aussie fans…

KATSEYE have released a special countdown for some Australia specific news, along with a sign up link…

To what? We can’t know for sure.

But there’s a pretty good chance it could be something big, like tour dates, so…

You’re gonna wanna sign up here to be the first to hear the news on Thursday at 9am.

The info was first teased via Universal Music’s socials, and it’s safe to say the excitement is huge already.

“EYEKONS, are you ready to put your Pinky Up?” the post read.

“Sign up to the mailing list via the link in bio to be the first to hear the news!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Universal Music Australia (@universalmusicau)

This all comes on the tail of their debut performance at Coachella this weekend, to a massive crowd.

It’s pretty safe to say this teaser would cause quite the upset if it’s not for KATSEYE’s highly anticipated tour dates.

So keep your eyes peeled for the big announcement tomorrow (Thursday)!