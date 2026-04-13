The Strokes debut ‘Going Shopping’ and mock the draft at Coachella

Also, the band finally lives their dream of opening for Justin Bieber.

Under the desert sun, The Strokes made a triumphant return to Coachella for the first time in 15 years, delivering a tight 15-song set that leaned heavily on their legendary early albums.

But frontman Julian Casablancas stole the show with his signature wit, joking that the band was finally “fulfilling our lifelong dream of opening for Justin Bieber.”

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Wearing a pointed “Crime” t-shirt mocking Amazon, Casablancas also took a serious turn, speaking out against the Trump administration’s automatic military draft proposal for young men.

“You guys excited about the draft?” he deadpanned.

Beyond the banter, the band debuted a brand new track called ‘Going Shopping’ alongside classics like ‘Last Nite,’ ‘Reptilia,’ and ‘Hard to Explain.’

The set drew heavily from Is This It and Room on Fire, with sprinklings of The New Abnormal.

The Strokes have upcoming festival dates at Outside Lands, Shaky Knees, and Just Like Heaven.