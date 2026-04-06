The Strokes unveil a retro-fuelled trailer for new album ‘Reality Awaits’

‘In the Flesh, It’s Even Sexier’

After half a decade of silence, The Strokes are finally breaking their hiatus. The New York icons have announced their seventh studio album, Reality Awaits, slated to arrive this summer.

The news ends a long drought that followed their 2020 comeback, The New Abnormal, as the band members focused on solo detours. A moody teaser featuring a vintage Nissan 300ZX surfaced, carrying the tagline “In the flesh, it’s even sexier” alongside chiming guitar chords.

The announcement fires up the engine just before their pivotal Coachella 2026 performances.

While producer Rick Rubin called early Costa Rica sessions “incredible” back in 2022, frontman Julian Casablancas initially urged fans to be patient, warning the record was “extremely far off.”

Now, with guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. insisting their best songs are still unwritten, the long-awaited Reality Awaits suggests the band’s most confident, visceral chapter is finally ready to pull into the driveway.