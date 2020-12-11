‘Grand Theft Auto Online’: Julian Casablancas to host radio station

Grand Theft Auto Online‘s new Cayo Perico Heist will come with three new radio stations and over 250 new tracks, with one of the stations to be hosted by Julian Casablancas.

While we continue to wonder if Grand Theft Auto VI will ever come out, or if Rockstar will merely port Grand Theft Auto V to the next generation of consoles, GTA Online is still going strong. The Cayo Perico Heist will launch on 15 December. Besides a new island map, “the biggest ever musical update” will be included.

Three new radio stations and brand-new mixes to existing stations will form over 250 new tracks according to Rockstar. Notably, one of the stations will be hosted by Julian Casablancas. The Strokes and The Voidz frontman will host Kult FM 99.1 with guest appearances from Mac DeMarco, David Cross, and Tony Mac.

The station’s playlist will feature “the Madchester sounds of Joy Division, New Order and A Certain Ratio to heavy throwbacks from Danzig, the Velvet Underground and Iggy Pop, and everything in between”. There will also be the world exclusive premiere of a new track from The Voidz called Alien Crime Lord.

UK DJ Joy Orbison will host Still Slipping Los Santos, that will have “a seamless mix of house, techno, drill and drum-and-bass to the masses”. It appears that there will be an in-game mission related to getting Orbison a stronger broadcast signal.

The Music Locker will be added as a new in-game nightclub and also have a radio station of its own. It is marketed as “go-to destination for house, disco and techno” that will have mixes from Keinemusik and sets from Palms Trax and Moodymann.

Three new radio stations, including Still Slipping Los Santos with Joy Orbison and KULT FM with Julian Casablancas. Plus, brand new mixes from Flying Lotus and Gilles Peterson and much more in The Cayo Perico Heist: https://t.co/drssGE8wn6 pic.twitter.com/oi3ykW8oeR — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 10, 2020

FlyLo FM, hosted by Flying Lotus, will feature a guest appearance from Tierra Whack. Included in the new mix will be brand-new material from Madlib, MF Doom, and Flying Lotus himself as well as “a bunch of rare, exclusive and amazing surprises.”

More MF Doom tracks will be able to be heard on Worldwide FM hosted by French DJ Gilles Peterson who will also feature songs from Kamasi Washington, Khruangbin, and BADBADNOTGOOD in “a new mix of New London Jazz, disco and world music”.