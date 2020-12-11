WATCH: Phoebe Bridgers – ‘Savior Complex’

Filmed in the British Isles, Phoebe Bridgers’ Saviour Complex calls on direction from acclaimed writer/actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge, starring Normal People phenom, Paul Mescal.

Following her sophomore album release and 4 Grammy nominations, Phoebe Bridgers is capping off her 2020 with a new music video for Saviour Complex, directed by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge and starring Paul Mescal. Now, Bridgers has released some behind-the-scenes footage of their collaboration.

Speaking on her dynamic with Waller-Bridge, she explains “I had sent Phoebe the whole record in an email, and I was like, ‘I’d love to pick this, this, or this song,’ and none of them were ‘Savior Complex. Phoebe was like, ‘No, we’re doing ‘Savior Complex.’”

Bridgers adds, “Phoebe Waller-Bridge is an angel. And I hope that we get to get married so that we just have the exact same name.”

Check out the video for Savior Complex, as well as the behind the scenes video, below.