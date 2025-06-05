Chinwag Unleash Debut Album Baby Steps – A Gritty, Groovy Love Letter to Aussie Rock

Five mates, zero pretence, and a record that packs heart, humour, and headbanging hooks –’Baby Steps’ is the sound of a band hitting their stride.

Chinwag have unleashed their debut album Baby Steps – a truthfully Aussie rock record that’s anything but small.

They’re fresh off the back of five punchy singles and two solid years tearing up stages across Sydney, Newcastle, the Central Coast and Brisbane.

Zac, Jarin, George, Josh and Jakob are the kind of band that feel instantly familiar – but never generic.

Drawing inspiration from Paul Kelly, Midnight Oil, King Stingray, Bad Dreems and The Pretty Littles, Chinwag blend heart, grit and humour into something that captures the spirit of modern Australia.

Political without preaching, introspective without wallowing, and always laced with a wink of satire, Baby Steps is a confident statement from a band who’ve clearly put in the work.

The album kicks off with ‘All the Same’ – a high-energy number built on skillful guitar riffs and tight, thumping drums. It’s a classic pub-rock belter that lays down Chinwag’s knack for melody and movement.

Then comes ‘Can’t Be Told’ – a moodier track that leans into thick bass and creeping tension before erupting into a hard rock climax.

‘Be Better’ shifts gears with lighter indie-rock energy – think Spacey Jane with more groove—before ramping into something more urgent. ‘Servitude’ then pulls things back to a gentle, reflective place – soft, solemn, and destined to echo across festival fields.

Midway through, ‘Thanks to You’ feels like a nostalgic 2000s coming-of-age moment – fun and wistful.

‘Lead Astray’ is the absolute standout – a fiery showcase of their skillful mastery of guitar and drums, blending headbanging fury with groovy, enticing rhythms.

It’s an all-out perfect storm of raw energy and precision, one that grabs at your heart and refuses to let go – this track demands to be played at full volume, again and again.

‘Big Money’ adds a dose of Western country-rock swagger, while ‘Senior Citizens’ is a cheeky burst of Gen Z chaos and social satire.

Finally, the title track ‘Baby Steps’ wraps it all up with a bold, all-out Aussie rock anthem.

With recording duties handled by Michael Lynch and support slots alongside The Terrys, Boo Seeka, The Moving Stills and Fangz, Chinwag are more than ready to step into the spotlight.

If Baby Steps is anything to go by, they won’t be taking things slow from here.

With a debut album that hits like a modern classic, Chinwag are shaping up to be the next big thing in Aussie music, mark my words.

