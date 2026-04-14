Death Cab for Cutie are finally heading back to Australia this November

Seven years later, Death Cab return with new music and a tight run of east coast shows

After more than seven years off Aussie stages, Death Cab for Cutie are officially making their return this November.

The band will touch down for a short run of east coast dates, kicking things off at Hordern Pavilion on November 12, before heading to Margaret Court Arena on November 13 and wrapping at Fortitude Music Hall on November 15.

This time around, they’re bringing both the catalogue and something new. Their upcoming album I Built You A Tower lands June 5, with recent single ‘Riptides’ offering a first taste of where they’re heading next.

Across three decades and ten studio albums, Death Cab have built a reputation for pairing melancholy with melody – the kind of band that can still pull a crowd singing every word back at them.

These shows are expected to lean into that balance: new material woven through the staples.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 21 at 2pm (local time), with presales kicking off earlier for those keen to lock it in.

Death Cab for Cutie — Australia 2026 Tour Dates

Sydney — Hordern Pavilion — Thursday, November 12

Melbourne — Margaret Court Arena — Friday, November 13

Brisbane — Fortitude Music Hall — Sunday, November 15

Death Cab for Cutie — Australia 2026 Tickets

Mastercard presale: Friday, April 17 (1pm) – Monday, April 20 (1pm)

Secret Sounds presale: Monday, April 20 (1pm) – Tuesday, April 21 (1pm)

General sale: Tuesday, April 21 (2pm)

For a band that’s quietly shaped indie rock for decades, this one feels big – new record, familiar weight, and finally back in the room with an Australian crowd.