Moya Brennan, voice of Clannad, dies aged 73

The Irish singer — and sister of Enya — helped shape the sound of Celtic music as we know it.

Moya Brennan, the longtime frontwoman of Clannad, has died aged 73.

Brennan passed away on April 13, 2026, at her home in County Donegal, surrounded by family. Often referred to as the “First Lady of Celtic Music,” she spent more than five decades shaping a sound that brought Irish-language music to a global audience.

For a lot of listeners, Celtic music still starts with that Theme from Harry’s Game chorus — and that’s Brennan’s voice doing the heavy lifting.

She was also the older sister of Enya, with both artists playing a major role in taking that sound far beyond Ireland.

Brennan had been living with pulmonary fibrosis in recent years and had spoken publicly about the condition.

In a statement, her family confirmed she died peacefully at home, adding that her voice would “live on forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clannad (@clannadband)

As the lead singer of Clannad, Brennan was central to the band’s success. Her vocals defined tracks like Theme from Harry’s Game and their work on Robin of Sherwood, helping the group move from local folk circuits to international charts without really changing what they were.

Clannad went on to win a Grammy and a BAFTA, and sold more than 20 million records worldwide – a rare crossover for a band rooted in traditional Irish music.

That reach matters. Brennan wasn’t just part of a successful band – she helped shape a sound that ended up everywhere, from film and TV to the broader wave of ambient and Celtic-influenced music that followed.

Tributes have come from across the music world and beyond.

Bono shared a lengthy tribute:

“Moya Brennan has a voice that doesn’t just sing; it breathes the spirit of the land. It is one of the greatest voices the human ear has ever experienced—a sound that is both ancient and modern, a bridge between the world we see and the one we feel. She was the heart of Clannad and a sister in soul to all of us who love Irish music. The world is a little quieter today, but that voice is now eternal. We will miss you, Moya.”

Irish President Michael D. Higgins said her name would remain part of Irish music history, while Tánaiste Simon Harris called her a “musical icon.”



Singer Una Healy also paid tribute, remembering her as both a “legend” and a generous collaborator.

It’s the kind of response that makes sense when you look at the bigger picture. Brennan’s influence wasn’t loud or showy, but it stuck – especially in how Celtic music is heard outside of Ireland.

She is survived by her husband Tim Jarvis and their two children.

And for a lot of listeners, that reference point hasn’t really shifted – if you’re picturing Celtic music in your head, chances are you’re still hearing her voice.