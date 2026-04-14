Sleaford Mods are going hard on The Demise of Planet X – here’s the full 2026 Aussie tour setlist

New record up front, chaos at the end — Sleaford Mods aren’t easing up anytime soon
Fresh off back-to-back shows at Melbourne’s Forum, Sleaford Mods have locked in a setlist that doesn’t mess around.
It’s sharp, loud, and heavily stacked with cuts from their latest record The Demise of Planet X — with just enough classics to keep things properly unhinged.
If you’re catching the remaining Aussie dates, this is pretty much the exact run you’re getting.
Sleaford Mods 2026 Australian Tour Setlist
The Unwrap
The Good Life
Megaton
T.C.R.
Dad’s Corner
Shoving the Images
Flood the Zone
I Don’t Rate You
Mork n Mindy
Gina Was
No Touch
UK GRIM
Elitist G.O.A.T.
Kebab Spider
Bad Santa
The Demise of Planet X
Bang Someone Out
A Little Ditty
Kill List
Double Diamond
Force 10 From Navarone
West End Girls (Pet Shop Boys cover)
Tied Up in Nottz
Jobseeker
Tweet Tweet Tweet
What’s actually going on in the set
This one’s very much about the new era. The band open hard with tracks from The Demise of Planet X, setting a pretty relentless tone early. It’s less nostalgia run, more “this is where we’re at right now.”
That said, they’re not skipping the essentials. The back end of the set still leans into the tracks people came for — ‘Tied Up in Nottz,’ ‘Jobseeker,’ and ‘Tweet Tweet Tweet’ all land exactly where they should, closing things out in full chaos mode.
There’s also a left-field moment with their take on ‘West End Girls,’ which somehow works in that deadpan, stripped-back Sleaford Mods way.
Remaining tour dates
Hobart — April 16 @ Odeon Theatre
Sydney — April 17 @ Enmore Theatre
Adelaide — April 19 @ Hindley Street Music Hall
Brisbane — April 21 @ The Tivoli
If the Melbourne shows are anything to go by, expect zero filler — just a tight, confrontational set that hits hard and doesn’t let up.