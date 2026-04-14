Sleaford Mods are going hard on The Demise of Planet X – here’s the full 2026 Aussie tour setlist

New record up front, chaos at the end — Sleaford Mods aren’t easing up anytime soon

Fresh off back-to-back shows at Melbourne’s Forum, Sleaford Mods have locked in a setlist that doesn’t mess around.

It’s sharp, loud, and heavily stacked with cuts from their latest record The Demise of Planet X — with just enough classics to keep things properly unhinged.

If you’re catching the remaining Aussie dates, this is pretty much the exact run you’re getting.

Sleaford Mods 2026 Australian Tour Setlist

The Unwrap

The Good Life

Megaton

T.C.R.

Dad’s Corner

Shoving the Images

Flood the Zone

I Don’t Rate You

Mork n Mindy

Gina Was

No Touch

UK GRIM

Elitist G.O.A.T.

Kebab Spider

Bad Santa

The Demise of Planet X

Bang Someone Out

A Little Ditty

Kill List

Double Diamond

Force 10 From Navarone

West End Girls (Pet Shop Boys cover)

Tied Up in Nottz

Jobseeker

Tweet Tweet Tweet

What’s actually going on in the set

This one’s very much about the new era. The band open hard with tracks from The Demise of Planet X, setting a pretty relentless tone early. It’s less nostalgia run, more “this is where we’re at right now.”

That said, they’re not skipping the essentials. The back end of the set still leans into the tracks people came for — ‘Tied Up in Nottz,’ ‘Jobseeker,’ and ‘Tweet Tweet Tweet’ all land exactly where they should, closing things out in full chaos mode.

There’s also a left-field moment with their take on ‘West End Girls,’ which somehow works in that deadpan, stripped-back Sleaford Mods way.

Remaining tour dates

Hobart — April 16 @ Odeon Theatre

Sydney — April 17 @ Enmore Theatre

Adelaide — April 19 @ Hindley Street Music Hall

Brisbane — April 21 @ The Tivoli

If the Melbourne shows are anything to go by, expect zero filler — just a tight, confrontational set that hits hard and doesn’t let up.