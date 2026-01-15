Sleaford Mods launch gluten-free beer collab with Ilkley Brewery

Sleaford Mods team up with Ilkley Brewery for two gluten-free beers celebrating The Demise Of Planet X

Sleaford Mods have gone one step further into end-times mythology with the launch of two official beers to accompany their new album The Demise Of Planet X, out tomorrow via Rough Trade — and yes, it’s as unhinged (and brilliant) as it sounds.

Teaming up with Ilkley Brewery, the Nottingham duo have released two gluten-free brews inspired by the album: a 4% IPA and an alcohol-free lager, each reflecting the record’s apocalyptic mood and confrontational spirit.

The cans, styled after the album artwork, feature Andrew Fearn on the IPA and Jason Williamson on the lager, turning the band themselves into collectable end-of-days drinkware.

“Charting the end of days is thirsty work,” says Williamson. “They are proper G.O.A.Ts with the hops.”

Beyond the novelty factor, the collab continues Sleaford Mods’ long-running support of War Child, with 5p from every can and 10p from every pint donated to the charity.

Ilkley Brewery’s Rich Thackray says the partnership was a no-brainer, calling the project “incredible” and teasing the beers pouring at venues across the UK in line with the album’s release.

The beer drop lands alongside ‘Elitest G.O.A.T’, the album’s final single, released this week and featuring Aldous Harding. The track pulses with chiming synths and propulsive beats, pairing Sleaford Mods’ acerbic worldview with Harding’s airy, otherworldly vocals.

The accompanying video, directed by John Minton, is a rapid-fire collage of found footage and surreal imagery, skewering herd mentality, performative activism and cultural collapse.

The Demise Of Planet X shapes up as the duo’s most ambitious album yet, folding in collaborations with Sue Tompkins, Gwendoline Christie, Big Special, Liam Bailey, Snowy and Aldous Harding, while still retaining the band’s signature electro-punk bite.

The album is available on black vinyl, CD and cassette, with limited glow-in-the-dark and neon green marbled editions also on offer.

In touring news, Sleaford Mods have also announced additional Australian headline shows in Hobart and Perth as part of their 2026 Australia and New Zealand tour.

Tickets go on sale from 1pm local time, Friday January 16, via Handsome Tours.