Dune Rats are going on tour, and they’ve dropped two singles to prove it

The sharks are circling.

The sun-bleached, beer-soaked spirit of Australian punk is roaring back to life.

Brisbane’s beloved DIY trio, Dune Rats, have just unleashed two chaotic anthems into the wild: the defiant new single ‘Sharks’ and a freshly scorching re-recording of their classic ‘Fuck It!’.

True to their roots, the band pairs the release with the announcement of their no-frills, all-thrills ‘Old Mates Tour’, a March victory lap hitting the very pubs and coastal rooms where their story began.

This tour celebrates Old Mates, a new collection of early EP tracks alongside ‘Sharks,’ a song they describe as a middle finger to doubters, championing the “mental” dream of chasing your own current.

Fresh off an ARIA nomination for 2024’s If It Sucks, Turn It Up and global festival rampages, Danny, BC, and Brett are coming home to crank the volume and toast the fans who were there from the start.

Find out more here.