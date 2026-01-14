Kiefer Sutherland got arrested for chasing a rideshare

‘24’ Star arrested in Hollywood –looks like Jack Bauer took a day off

Kiefer Sutherland, the man who taught the world that “time is ticking” on 24, has found himself on the wrong side of the law once again.

The 59-year-old actor was arrested just after midnight on Monday, January 12, 2026, following an altercation with a ride-share driver in Hollywood.

Police say he was taken into custody on suspicion of felony criminal threats.

According to the LAPD, the incident involved Sutherland allegedly confronting a driver near Sunset Boulevard, leading to the unusual – and very public – arrest.

The driver reportedly didn’t require medical attention, and Sutherland posted $50,000 bond before being released. His court date is scheduled for February 2.

Of course, Hollywood watchers aren’t exactly shocked. Sutherland has a colorful legal history, mostly involving alcohol-related offenses.

In the 1990s and 2000s, he racked up a string of DUIs and public intoxication arrests, earning him a reputation as someone who occasionally lets his off-screen Jack Bauer energy get a little too real.

Still, most of those incidents were non-violent, making this ride-share altercation stand out. It’s unclear what sparked the confrontation, and Sutherland’s representatives haven’t commented publicly.

Fans and onlookers are left imagining Jack Bauer’s “ticking clock” running out somewhere along Sunset Boulevard.

While Sutherland continues to appear in projects like Tinsel Town and the upcoming Father Joe, it seems life off-screen is sometimes just as dramatic as 24 hours in Los Angeles.