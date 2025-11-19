Amyl & The Sniffers lead the 2025 ARIA Awards

Punk firebrands Amyl & The Sniffers absolutely crushed it at the 2025 ARIA Awards, walking away with four major gongs

Fresh from a triumphant European festival run, Amyl & The Sniffers were the night’s big winners at the 2025 ARIA Awards, taking home four trophies: Album of the Year, Best Group, Best Rock Album (presented by Tooheys), and Best Cover Art for John Stewart and Thomas Rennie’s work on Cartoon Darkness.

Turning six nominations into four wins, the band cemented their status as one of Australia’s most electrifying acts.

Ninajirachi, the most nominated artist of 2025, marked another career milestone, winning Best Solo Artist, the Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist (presented by Spotify), and Best Independent Release (presented by PPCA) for her debut I Love My Computer.

Dom Dolla made history as the inaugural Global Impact Award recipient, recognising his international reach, and also won Best Dance/Electronic Release. Troye Sivan took out Best Australian Live Act, while Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker won both Engineer – Best Engineered Release and Producer – Best Produced Release.

Performances lit up the night, from Oliva Dean’s exclusive set of Man I Need to a full-field collaboration of Best Soul/R&B nominees.

Thelma Plum, Missy Higgins, Keli Holiday, and Young Franco all brought the energy, while Daniel Johns inducted You Am I into the Hall of Fame, closing the show with hits Heavy Heart and Berlin Chair.

Here’s the full list of ARIA Awards winners: