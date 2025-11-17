Amyl & The Sniffers Drop $35k on Bar Tabs After Last-Minute Gig Cancellation

The punk outfit turned a cancelled hometown gig into a massive $35,000 shout across Melbourne pubs.

Amyl & The Sniffers proved their loyalty to fans this weekend after their free Melbourne gig was abruptly pulled for safety reasons. Instead of leaving the crowd empty-handed, the band redirected the chaos into an unforgettable bar tab frenzy across the city.

The group were set to play a free hometown set at Fed Square on November 14, a show heavily advertised and already packed with thousands of punters.

Minutes before they were due onstage, organisers pulled the plug after a section of the front barrier collapsed, triggering a surge of fans into the pit area. With the crowd ordered to clear out, the band quickly jumped online to apologisevand to announce they’d opened $5,000 tabs at seven different Melbourne pubs to soften the blow. “

Have a drink on us, in AC/DC fashion,” frontwoman Amy Taylor said, urging fans to salvage their night.

The offer was swallowed almost instantly. Within hours, the band updated their post with a cheeky “bar tabs are long spent,” confirming Melbourne had enthusiastically answered the call.

Local venues reported a huge turnout even beyond the tab amounts, with the ABC quoting bar staff who described the night as a rare boost for the city’s live-music ecosystem. “

This is what Melbourne music community looks like,” said Benjamin “Rusty” Russell of The Curtin, emphasising how deeply the band has always stayed connected to the places that nurtured them.

Staff at other pubs echoed the sentiment, recalling the band’s early days gigging in the same rooms that were now buzzing with loyal fans.

“We couldn’t have received any more love,” one manager said, calling the gesture both generous and deeply in character for the group.

A cancelled gig could’ve ended in frustration, instead, Amyl & The Sniffers turned it into a citywide celebration and another example of why Melbourne claims them as its own. A testament of Amyls spirt as they stay true to their roots.

