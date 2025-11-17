Dave Mustaine Plots an Out-of-This-World Goodbye: A Final Concert in Space

Dave Mustaine imagines Megadeth’s Farewell not on Earth, but far beyond it, literally.

Dave Mustaine is dreaming big… astronomically big, when it comes to Megadeth’s final bow. The frontman says he wants the band’s last-ever concert to take place in space, ideally on the Moon.

With Megadeth already in the midst of their farewell rollout, a final album, a final tour, and a farewell that Mustaine insists will be on their terms. The thrash icon is already envisioning the ultimate send-off.

Speaking with Metal Hammer, he said he wants the band’s last show to take place “up in space,” preferably not on a cramped zero-gravity aircraft but on the Moon itself.

The idea sparked after watching celebrities blast off on commercial space flights: “I saw all these people going into space and thought, ‘If they can, why not me?’”

Mustaine went further, saying he’s keeping an eye on the rapid developments from figures like Elon Musk and Richard Branson, both pushing toward commercial interstellar travel.

In his view, regular people could be leaving Earth’s atmosphere much sooner than expected.

“When you’re already flying above 40,000 feet, you’re basically in space,” he said, adding that a lunar gig would be the “perfect climax” for a band that has always pushed extremes.

The rocker also weighed in on the broader future of off-planet living, predicting that humans will eventually settle beyond Earth, even if he personally has no interest in relocating.

He joked about Mars tourism, imagining someone discovering mid-flight they’d forgotten their toothbrush: “That’d be the longest trip back ever.”

His comments arrive amid wider conversations about celebrity space travel, which recently drew backlash when Katy Perry used a space flight to announce a tour setlist, prompting criticism of “wealth tourism.”

As for Megadeth’s farewell, Mustaine says the run could stretch for another three to five years, with plans for a final album that includes a cover of Metallica’s ‘Ride the Lightning’, a track he originally helped write.

Whether the last show ends up on Earth or in orbit, Megadeth’s exit is already shaping up to be as theatrical as their legacy.

Keep an eye on the band’s official pages for more farewell-tour details.