Kodaline announce last ever Australian tour

Butter them up just to break them down.

One of Ireland’s finest, Kodaline, will be heading down under later this year for one last shin-dig before they put the band to bed forever.

News of their breakup came in October last year, and fans are only just now starting to process the shock.

The boys have been together for over a decade, and didn’t really give any solid reason for the split – sometimes you just know when to say goodbye.

Still, they wanted to end on a high, and announced they’d be heading into the studio to record their fifth and final album.

No word on when it’s coming, but it’s sure to be sometime soon considering they just announced a world tour which is set to kick off in June.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kodaline (@kodaline)

They’ll be swinging past Australia while they’re at it, too, kicking off in Perth at Riverside Theatre on September 1, then to Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on September 3, Forum Melbourne on September 5, and Brissy’s Fortitude Music Hall on September 6.

Sorry again, New Zealand – it’s just getting awkward for both of us at this point.

There’s an artist and Mastercard sale kicking off tomorrow (Wednesday, March 25th) at 11am.

My Live Nation access will then open on Thursday, March 26, at 11am and general public will go on sale the day after on Friday, March 27, 11am.

The last time Kodaline came down under was back in 2019 for their Politics Of Living tour.

They plan to wrap the tour up in Manchester on December 15, and once 2027 rolls around, Kodaline will be no more.

Don’t end up sitting and wishing you’d have gone – have that presale fired up and ready to go tomorrow morning.