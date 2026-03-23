Violent Soho is getting back together, according to Mark Hoppus

Or so he says.

Mark Hoppus has been touring Australia for the last week with his Fahrenheit-182 spoken-word storytelling tour, and he decided Sydney’s Opera House was the perfect spot to drop some massive news for fans.

The blink-182 bassist announced to the crowd that Violent Soho were getting back together, and a couple seconds later frontman Luke Boerdam and guitarist James Tidswell were right there beside him to give him a hand with an acoustic rendition of blink-182’s ‘Dammit’.

It’s the first time fans have seen the boys together since Violent Soho’s last gig back in September 2022 at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall.

Neither of the boys made any comment on Hoppus’ announcement, and haven’t made any follow up statements since.

Hoppus doubled down, though, saying “I wasn’t joking by the way, they really are getting back together,” later on in the show.

It’s a good time for a potential reunion, as the band are celebrating the 10th birthday of their album WACO this week – complete with a limited edition LP release on a pretty schmick splatter vinyl.

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It was triple j’s Album of the Year back in 2016, with six singles managing an appearance in the Hottest 100 – a simpler time when it was Flume and Amy Shark battling for top spot, not Billie Eilish and Chappel Roan.

The band had held on well to the momentum from their 2013 album Hungry Ghost for the two massive back to back releases.

When they first broke up, they said their only goal was “to take a break and lay low for a bit,” so rumours of a reunion aren’t too far-fetched at all.

Aussie rockers around the nation are now sifting through their drawers for that ol’ Violent Soho shirt that’s been retired a few years – finally!