Kyle Sandilands takes legal action against ARN Media after breaking $100 Million contract

Kyle Sandilands can give it, but can’t take it.

Tensions are heating up in the shockjock universe following Kyle and Jackie-O’s explosive divorce, leaving Australia surprised, but not confused.

Kyle and Jackie-O have carved a niche in Australian radio presenting, balancing the crude with the downright despicable.

Despite all this, the pair landed a combined $200 million contract back in 2023, guaranteeing 10 more years of terror.

In early March, Kyle and Jackie entered dangerous territory on the air: horoscopes.

The pair fought about former-Prince Andrew’s star sign, but then Kyle shifted gears, dishing out personal blows against Jackie and calling her “unfocused” and “off with the fairies.”

Jackie walked. And took the $200 million contract with her.

Later the same week, though, Jackie released a statement saying “I did not quit or resign.”

She began pursuing legal action against her former-employer, ARN Media, who had published a statement stating Jackie had refused to work with Kyle for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, Kyle was offered a 14 day period to repair the relationship or “cease to present” the show.

The public media tit-for-tat has today culminated in Kyle launching legal action against ARN Media.

In a statement to the ASX, Kyle’s team claim the termination of his contract was invalid as he had not breached his obligations.

They claim “the termination of Mr Sandilands’ contract was invalid on the basis they allege that there was no act of serious misconduct or breach of contract, and that the termination was unconscionable under the Australian Consumer Law.”

The applicants are asking for payment of “whatever amounts are due and payable under the contracts at the time of judgement, and damages.”

ARN have denied the claims and are planning to fight the accusations.

ARN has routinely taken to the ASX to air their dirty laundry, perhaps in a bid to gain some traction as their stock value has plummeted to 54% from when the Kyle and Jackie-O contract first came into effect.

Perhaps Kyle and Jackie have remembered their illustrious contract awarded them 6 million shares in ARN Media, and their public brawling is only continuing to tank the value of their revenue.