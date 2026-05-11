The government is putting $105.9 million into AI to speed up housing approvals

On paper this sounds pretty straightforward – the government wants to homes built quicker, and it’s looking at AI to help get there.

In Tuesday’s federal budget, the plan is to bring a new AI tool into the housing approvals process – something that helps developers move through environmental checks without getting stuck in the usual bottlenecks.

A $105.9 million investment over four years will fund the rollout, with a focus on sharing environmental data and guiding projects through approvals in a more consistent way.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers framed it as part of a broader push to cut red tape and get projects moving – particularly across housing, energy and infrastructure.

It builds on work already underway. A dedicated approvals “strike team” has been chipping away at the backlog, clearing more than 20,000 homes since August.

There’s also a separate $2 billion plan aimed at unlocking new housing by funding the basics – roads, water, power – the stuff that actually lets developments go ahead.

Taken together, it’s a pretty clear focus on supply.

But that’s only part of the picture. Changes to things like negative gearing and capital gains tax are also expected to land in the budget, despite earlier pushback from Anthony Albanese during the election.

That’s where it gets more complicated. Housing’s been a pressure point for a while now, especially for younger Australians trying to get into the market.

For now, it’s a waiting game. The budget lands Tuesday night, and that’s when the full shape of it becomes clear.