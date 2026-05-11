Crunchyroll has turned Jujutsu Kaisen into a real-world fitness challenge – sounds cursed to me

Here’s one way to stay in the Jujutsu Kaisen world – three Domain Expansions turned into actual kilometres.

Fresh off the Season 3 finale, Crunchyroll have basically turned Jujutsu Kaisen into a fitness challenge.

Instead of just rewatching Season 3, you can actually walk or run your way through it.

They’ve teamed up with The Conqueror and set up three distance challenges based on Domain Expansions – 79km, 88km, and 124km.

Sounds like a lot, but you chip away at it over time, it’s not all at once.

You track everything in the app, and as you go you unlock little bits of story, maps, collectibles — that kind of stuff. And if you finish, you get an actual medal, not just a digital badge.

It’s pretty low pressure too. Walking counts, cycling counts — it’s more about just keeping at it than going full jujutsu.

It launches May 15, and it’s global, so anyone can jump in.

Register here.