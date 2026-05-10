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Katie Noonan and Elke Louie lead Sunshine Coast Music Awards 2026

TM

by Tammy Moir

TM

by Tammy Moir

From Katie Noonan to Elke Louie, this year’s shortlist shows a Sunshine Coast scene that’s quietly thriving

The Sunshine Coast Music Industry Collective has revealed the finalists for the 2026 Sunshine Coast Music Awards, following another strong response from the local music community.

Now in its second year, the awards continue to highlight more than just the artists. Across 11 categories, this year’s list recognises the full picture — from Song and Artist of the Year through to venues, studios and even Punter of the Year. It’s a simple idea, but it captures how scenes actually grow.

SCMIC chair Melissa O’Bryan pointed to the spread of nominees this year, with increased entries across categories like Artwork and Punter — a quiet sign that the culture around live music on the Coast is deepening, not just expanding.

There’s a steady mix of familiar and emerging names. Katie Noonan appears across multiple categories, alongside Minnie Marks and 8 Ball Aitken, while artists like Elke Louie, Cora and Marshall Hamburger continue to show up as part of the next wave coming through. It all sits pretty naturally — no sharp divide between established and new.

Finalists were selected by a national panel including representatives from triple j, Woodford Folk Festival, and industry teams from Oztix and Moshtix, alongside producers and engineers working across the country.

Winners will be announced on June 7 at The Shed in Palmview, with the night set to bring together artists, industry and punters from across the region. Tickets are on sale now, and if last year’s anything to go by, it’ll feel more like a community night than a formal awards show.

sunshine coast awards 2026 finalists

Full list of 2026 Sunshine Coast Music Awards finalists

Artist of the Year

Katie Noonan
 Linc Phelps
 Minnie Marks
 Nana’s Pie

Artwork of the Year

Elke Louie – Killing Time (film clip)
 Fake News – Dead Set (album artwork)
 Jordyn Furmedge (The Video Chick) – Run by Byrd of Paradyse
 Lahni Thorogood – Good Boy cover art (Phil and the Blanks)

Indidge Award

Adam James
 Al Bartholemew
 Deline Briscoe

Live Act of the Year

8 Ball Aitken
 Katie Noonan
 Marshall Hamburger
 Raw Ordio

Musician of the Year

8 Ball Aitken
 Katie Noonan
 Minnie Marks
 Pat Tierney

Punter of the Year

Laura Thompson
 Letty Delaney
 Lindsay Gibson

Recording Studio of the Year

Alpha & Omega Digital Recording Studio
 Nyssa Ray Recordings
 Tom Does Stuff Studios
 Yama-Nui Studios

Rising Star

Cora
 Chris Cobb
 Marshall Hamburger
 mou
 Zorrovian

Song of the Year

Alys Ffion – Secret
 Buttermello – Low
 Che Burns – Devil Like You
 Cora – (boy)cott
 Jesse Taylor – I Can Feel It

Venue of the Year

The Presynct
 Norton Music Factory
 Kings Beach Tavern
 The Nook
 Mapleton Public House (Green Room)

Young Artist of the Year

Cora
 Elke Louie
 Frank & Louis
 Jemzel
 Layla Havana

 

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