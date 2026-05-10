Katie Noonan and Elke Louie lead Sunshine Coast Music Awards 2026

From Katie Noonan to Elke Louie, this year’s shortlist shows a Sunshine Coast scene that’s quietly thriving

The Sunshine Coast Music Industry Collective has revealed the finalists for the 2026 Sunshine Coast Music Awards, following another strong response from the local music community.

Now in its second year, the awards continue to highlight more than just the artists. Across 11 categories, this year’s list recognises the full picture — from Song and Artist of the Year through to venues, studios and even Punter of the Year. It’s a simple idea, but it captures how scenes actually grow.

SCMIC chair Melissa O’Bryan pointed to the spread of nominees this year, with increased entries across categories like Artwork and Punter — a quiet sign that the culture around live music on the Coast is deepening, not just expanding.

There’s a steady mix of familiar and emerging names. Katie Noonan appears across multiple categories, alongside Minnie Marks and 8 Ball Aitken, while artists like Elke Louie, Cora and Marshall Hamburger continue to show up as part of the next wave coming through. It all sits pretty naturally — no sharp divide between established and new.

Finalists were selected by a national panel including representatives from triple j, Woodford Folk Festival, and industry teams from Oztix and Moshtix, alongside producers and engineers working across the country.

Winners will be announced on June 7 at The Shed in Palmview, with the night set to bring together artists, industry and punters from across the region. Tickets are on sale now, and if last year’s anything to go by, it’ll feel more like a community night than a formal awards show.

Full list of 2026 Sunshine Coast Music Awards finalists

Artist of the Year



Katie Noonan

Linc Phelps

Minnie Marks

Nana’s Pie

Artwork of the Year



Elke Louie – Killing Time (film clip)

Fake News – Dead Set (album artwork)

Jordyn Furmedge (The Video Chick) – Run by Byrd of Paradyse

Lahni Thorogood – Good Boy cover art (Phil and the Blanks)

Indidge Award



Adam James

Al Bartholemew

Deline Briscoe

Live Act of the Year



8 Ball Aitken

Katie Noonan

Marshall Hamburger

Raw Ordio

Musician of the Year



8 Ball Aitken

Katie Noonan

Minnie Marks

Pat Tierney

Punter of the Year



Laura Thompson

Letty Delaney

Lindsay Gibson

Recording Studio of the Year



Alpha & Omega Digital Recording Studio

Nyssa Ray Recordings

Tom Does Stuff Studios

Yama-Nui Studios

Rising Star



Cora

Chris Cobb

Marshall Hamburger

mou

Zorrovian

Song of the Year



Alys Ffion – Secret

Buttermello – Low

Che Burns – Devil Like You

Cora – (boy)cott

Jesse Taylor – I Can Feel It

Venue of the Year



The Presynct

Norton Music Factory

Kings Beach Tavern

The Nook

Mapleton Public House (Green Room)

Young Artist of the Year



Cora

Elke Louie

Frank & Louis

Jemzel

Layla Havana