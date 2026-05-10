Katie Noonan and Elke Louie lead Sunshine Coast Music Awards 2026

From Katie Noonan to Elke Louie, this year’s shortlist shows a Sunshine Coast scene that’s quietly thriving
The Sunshine Coast Music Industry Collective has revealed the finalists for the 2026 Sunshine Coast Music Awards, following another strong response from the local music community.
Now in its second year, the awards continue to highlight more than just the artists. Across 11 categories, this year’s list recognises the full picture — from Song and Artist of the Year through to venues, studios and even Punter of the Year. It’s a simple idea, but it captures how scenes actually grow.
SCMIC chair Melissa O’Bryan pointed to the spread of nominees this year, with increased entries across categories like Artwork and Punter — a quiet sign that the culture around live music on the Coast is deepening, not just expanding.
There’s a steady mix of familiar and emerging names. Katie Noonan appears across multiple categories, alongside Minnie Marks and 8 Ball Aitken, while artists like Elke Louie, Cora and Marshall Hamburger continue to show up as part of the next wave coming through. It all sits pretty naturally — no sharp divide between established and new.
Finalists were selected by a national panel including representatives from triple j, Woodford Folk Festival, and industry teams from Oztix and Moshtix, alongside producers and engineers working across the country.
Winners will be announced on June 7 at The Shed in Palmview, with the night set to bring together artists, industry and punters from across the region. Tickets are on sale now, and if last year’s anything to go by, it’ll feel more like a community night than a formal awards show.
Full list of 2026 Sunshine Coast Music Awards finalists
Artist of the Year
Katie Noonan
Linc Phelps
Minnie Marks
Nana’s Pie
Artwork of the Year
Elke Louie – Killing Time (film clip)
Fake News – Dead Set (album artwork)
Jordyn Furmedge (The Video Chick) – Run by Byrd of Paradyse
Lahni Thorogood – Good Boy cover art (Phil and the Blanks)
Indidge Award
Adam James
Al Bartholemew
Deline Briscoe
Live Act of the Year
8 Ball Aitken
Katie Noonan
Marshall Hamburger
Raw Ordio
Musician of the Year
8 Ball Aitken
Katie Noonan
Minnie Marks
Pat Tierney
Punter of the Year
Laura Thompson
Letty Delaney
Lindsay Gibson
Recording Studio of the Year
Alpha & Omega Digital Recording Studio
Nyssa Ray Recordings
Tom Does Stuff Studios
Yama-Nui Studios
Rising Star
Cora
Chris Cobb
Marshall Hamburger
mou
Zorrovian
Song of the Year
Alys Ffion – Secret
Buttermello – Low
Che Burns – Devil Like You
Cora – (boy)cott
Jesse Taylor – I Can Feel It
Venue of the Year
The Presynct
Norton Music Factory
Kings Beach Tavern
The Nook
Mapleton Public House (Green Room)
Young Artist of the Year
Cora
Elke Louie
Frank & Louis
Jemzel
Layla Havana