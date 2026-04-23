‘Lavender’ finds an emerging folk voice learning to trust her own story

Small town, big heart.

There’s a particular kind of bravery required to write your first love song.

Not the kind wrapped in grand gestures or pop gloss, but the quiet, trembling kind, the one that hands someone your heart without knowing if they’ll hold it carefully.

For Elke Louie, that moment arrives on ‘Lavender,’ her debut EP, and it arrives beautifully.

At just 19, this Gympie-born songwriter has already built a reputation for devastating restraint.

Her 2025 debut ‘Killing Time’ earned comparisons to a “quiet exhale in the middle of the forest,” while follow-up ‘Sandman’ found Triple J praising its warm, evolving folk textures.

But ‘Lavender,’ recorded at Mantle Records with Those Folk’s Clare Quinn and Lawrence Menard, reveals something new: a young artist learning to let light in.

The title track, born from a writers’ retreat and a self-imposed challenge to finally write a love song, blooms with tender specificity.

“Their skin like the milky way / It’s spotted like cosmic planes,” Louie sings, her voice unguarded but steady.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elke Louie (@elke_lou_)

Where her earlier work grappled with isolation and self-doubt, Lavender turns outward, toward another person, toward warmth, toward the startling realisation that love can be simple.

The accompanying music video, co-directed by Louie and Liz Wilkinson on Gubbi Gubbi Country, mirrors this shift: sun-dappled frames, gentle glances, a sense of arrival rather than escape.

Yet Lavender never abandons the emotional complexity that defined her early singles.

‘Unoccupied,’ written alone in her bedroom during the pandemic, remains a stunning meditation on dissociation, while ‘This Town’ captures the strange claustrophobia and comfort of small-town life.

Even ‘Killing Time’ and ‘Sandman,’ placed here as bookends, feel different in context, not just songs about struggle, but evidence of how far she’s travelled.

Lavender breathes, a five-track time capsule from a songwriter who has learned that vulnerability is not weakness, but the bravest thing you can offer.

For anyone who has ever hesitated to say the words “I love you,” this EP is permission.

And for Elke Louie, it’s a stunning first chapter finally complete.

Got some tracks you’re excited about? Send ’em our way!