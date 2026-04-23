Kurt Carrera’s ‘VIBE!’ Is a Love Letter to the Live-Band Era

Channeling Timberlake and .Paak, the Filipino-Australian artist delivers four minutes of pure, uncut groove.

Kurt Carrera has spent the last decade proving he belongs on the biggest stages in Australia, from Optus Stadium to national television.

But with his new single ‘VIBE!’, the Boorloo (Perth)-based artist finally delivers a studio recording that captures the electricity of his live show.

Drawing from his Filipino-Australian heritage and a deep love for early 2000s R&B, Carrera is reinventing nostalgia.

Produced by Glenn Lumanta and co-written with Ruzell Curita, ‘VIBE!’ is a masterclass in groove-driven pop.

From the first percussion hit (courtesy of Ben Cremer), you are transported to the live-band heyday of Justified-era Justin Timberlake and N.E.R.D., but the track quickly pivots into the modern funk-soul territory of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak.

The rhythm section is tight and unapologetically live, laying a foundation that feels like it was cut in a sweaty rehearsal room rather than a sterile studio.

Carrera’s vocals are the secret weapon. He glides over the mix with a confident, laid-back swagger, never over-singing but always landing exactly where it hurts, or feels good.

Glenn Lumanta’s vocal engineering is pristine, allowing Carrera’s tone to sit comfortably alongside additional vocals from Lumanta and Jenna Williams, creating a rich, gospel-tinged backdrop.

The percussion snaps, the bass locks in, and by the time the chorus hits, you understand why this was designed to “hit just as hard live.”

Calvin Bennett’s mix is wide and warm, while Randy Merrill’s mastering at Sterling Sound adds that final layer of commercial polish without sacrificing the raw, feel-good energy.

‘VIBE!’ is not a complicated song, and that is its greatest strength. It is an invitation. It is the sound of an artist who has honed his craft in front of real audiences finally committing that chemistry to tape.

With the single dropping today and a music video on April 27th, Kurt Carrera has just released the most infectious four minutes you will hear all year.

Turn it up. Feel the groove. That is the only instruction you need.

Got some tracks you’re excited about? Send ’em our way!