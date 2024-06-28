Best New Music Friday featuring BLXST + Anderson .Paak and Miss Kaninna

Another Friday comes to pass and new music and the weekend awaits, we’ve made it friends!

Before we clock off and crack a cold one, we have got another week’s worth of amazing new music releases to share with you.

From the highly-anticipated new label releases from Vetta Borne to stunning new music by independent indie folk legend Icarus Phoenix we have got some real treats for you today; so without further ado, let’s get into that sweet sweet music.