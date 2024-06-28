Best New Music Friday featuring BLXST + Anderson .Paak and Miss Kaninna

Another Friday comes to pass and new music and the weekend awaits, we’ve made it friends!
Before we clock off and crack a cold one, we have got another week’s worth of amazing new music releases to share with you.
From the highly-anticipated new label releases from Vetta Borne to stunning new music by independent indie folk legend Icarus Phoenix we have got some real treats for you today; so without further ado, let’s get into that sweet sweet music.
Label Releases
BLXST + Anderson .Paak – Dance With The Devil
Following his tropical-infused release with Offset on “Risk Taker,” GRAMMY-nominated rapper, singer-songwriter, and producer Blxst is back with his latest single, “Dance with the Devil,” featuring Anderson .Paak. Dropping on June 28 via Red Bull Records, this track dives deep into their West Coast G-funk roots, blending 70s soul and disco vibes with modern flair.
Blxst, a longtime fan of .Paak since his “Malibu” days, describes the collaboration as a “full-circle moment.” Co-produced by Ben10K, Lido, Aksel Arvid, and Tom Levesque, “Dance with the Devil” is a sonic journey through love and temptation.
Vetta Borne – Afterlife EP
World-class producer, vocalist, and breakout artist Vetta Borne has released her highly anticipated EP Afterlife, alongside a banging music video for her single “CPR,” choreographed by Chantal Bala. Vetta describes “CPR” as inspired by a transformative, passionate night.
The Afterlife EP, entirely written and produced by Vetta Borne, draws inspiration from early 2000s pop club classics, and shares that the EP is about learning hard lessons through love and loss, leaning into toxic phases, and emerging stronger.
Miss Kaninna – Push up
Following the success of her 2023 singles “Blak Britney” and “Pinnacle Bitch,” Miss Kaninna celebrates sexual freedom with her new single “Push Up.” This track marks the first time she showcases her commanding singing voice outside of live shows. “Push Up” is an uptempo yet soft pop/R&B song featuring buttery synths and 808 cowbell, creating a dreamy, warm atmosphere.
Produced by Jacob Farah, known for his work with Dean Brady and KYE, the track incorporates Amapiano and Afrobeats influences, reflecting the music Miss Kaninna loves. Known for her “braggadocious bars” (Acclaim Magazine), she now highlights her singing talent with silky, layered vocals.
South Summit – Ottoway
South Summit returns with their latest single ‘OTTOWAY’, following their dynamic track ‘GIVIN IT UP’ earlier this year. Produced by Dave Parkin (known for his work with Spacey Jane and Ghost Care) and the band’s own Joshua Trindall, the song was crafted at Perth’s Blackbird Sound Studio.
Describing Ottoway as a “utopia,” the band delves into themes of acceptance and pride, juxtaposing the idealized view of a city with its inherent imperfections. South Summit’s knack for blending soaring melodies with introspective lyrics shines through once again, solidifying their reputation as one of Australia’s standout young bands.
Salmon Brothers – Coming Up For Air
Salmon Brothers unveil “Coming Up For Air,” the second single from their upcoming album ‘More To Love’. Opening with dreamy flute compositions, the track quickly shifts to funky guitar licks, synth trills, and charismatic vocals reflecting themes of heartbreak and renewal. Nick Weaver’s lyrics capture a mix of longing and optimism, encapsulated in the refrain, “I pretend like I don’t care, but when I see you it’s like coming up for air.”
The song’s production, led by Richard Belkner and enhanced by Karl Laskowski’s flute and Seb Bartels’ expansive guitar solo, blends analog warmth with contemporary depth. With influences ranging from Prince to The Doors, Salmon Brothers craft a distinctive sound that merges nostalgia with modern sensibilities.
Independent Releases
Ben Lee – So Damn Hard (to be So Damn Good)
Australian icon Ben Lee unveils his latest single “So Damn Hard (to be So Damn Good)” along with an innovative one-take video shot on a 360 camera, created with Byron Spencer (DEEPFAITH).
Ahead of his forthcoming album ‘This One’s For The Old Headz,’ set for release on September 20, 2024, Ben teases fans with this new track. Describing the single, Ben says, “This ditty is about swagger in the face of chaos, confidence in the face of failure, sexiness in the face of insecurity. It’s about believing in yourself even when you probably shouldn’t.” With his latest release, Ben Lee continues to blend introspection with playful creativity. Check out his tour dates here.
Icarus Phoenix
Icarus Phoenix, celebrated for their introspective bedroom folk, unveils a poignant single ahead of their fourth studio album, set for August 2024. Emerging from Provo, Utah’s June Audio with producer Jed Jones (known for his work with Post Malone and The Killers), the album features contributions from Neva Dinova’s Jake Bellows on guitar, alongside Justin Pacheco on bass and Andrew Young on drums.
The single reflects songwriter Drew Danburry’s personal journey, penned amidst a life-altering divorce and relocation. Danburry’s lyrics delve into themes of identity and societal expectations, grappling with newfound independence and the pressures of financial success. Anchored by raw emotion and a quest for self-worth beyond societal norms, the track resonates as a testament to resilience in the face of personal upheaval. ‘Tide High’ cements their place in the indie folk landscape.
Fan Girl – little pig
Fan Girl, the visceral alternative quartet, unleashes their latest single “little pig” alongside news of their upcoming EP ‘real or staged’, slated for release on September 5 via AWAL Recordings. Brimming with punchy tempo shifts, bold guitars, and expansive sampled strings, the track envelops Noah Harris’ spirited vocals. “little pig” explores the insatiable longing for more, capturing the paradox of feeling both surrounded and isolated.
To celebrate the release, Fan Girl will embark on a series of headline shows across Australia this July, with performances scheduled in Melbourne, Adelaide, Canberra, and Sydney. Their journey continues with a European and UK tour set for September and October, promising a dynamic blend of raw energy and introspective exploration on stage and in sound.
Floyd Ives – Next Door
Independent artist, Floyd Ives, steps into Sydney’s garage rock revival scene with his debut EP ‘The Adult World’. The EP offers wry observations on navigating adulthood, blending humour with introspection. Tracks like “next door” shine as gems, reflecting on mundane yet relatable experiences—from botched cooking attempts to financial missteps.
Ives walks the fine line between genius and folly with unabashed flair, making ‘The Adult World’ a poignant touchstone for both disaffected youth and those grappling with newfound responsibilities. His debut promises to resonate with audiences seeking authenticity in a world fraught with illusions of grandeur and everyday mishaps.
Lisa Jane Spencer – I Am
Written and produced just as COVID began, after attending an all-women’s festival, “I Am” was originally composed in Lisa’s Melbourne home studio. Since then, she has relocated to Byron Bay, ventured into comedy, and revamped her artistic identity, adding live drums to the track.
Reflecting on this transformation, Lisa shares, “I don’t think I could have released this track back then when I first wrote it. It felt big and I wasn’t ready. A lot has changed, but I had to go through these changes to be at the place I am today. I wrote ‘I Am’ about embracing being a woman. I think I was subconsciously telling myself stories about how bad being a woman was… But being a woman is f***ing awesome. This song is about finally embracing myself.”