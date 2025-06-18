Girl Is The New Boy Delivers Fashion Me A Drum

Sydney’s Girl Is The New Boy Drop Fashion Me A Drum, A Track That Feels Like Something Real

There’s no shortage of artists saying they’re reinventing the wheel, but Sydney’s Girl Is The New Boy just quietly do their thing — and their new single Fashion Me A Drum is proof it pays off.

Penned by the collective’s creative lead, Circle, the track takes its time – slow, deliberate, and all the better for it. When the bass finally drops, it doesn’t shout for attention. It just slides in, cool and understated, like it’s always been there.

The lyrics dodge the usual tropes, landing instead on lines that feel honest and lived-in. The outro — “I will follow the beat, I will follow the drum, I will follow the sound” — is catchy without being annoying, more like a little mantra you want to hold on to.

Whether you’re deep in a dancefloor moment or lying in bed staring at the ceiling, Fashion Me A Drum just works. It’s intimate without being insular, moody without melodrama – a balancing act a lot of artists aim for but rarely nail.

Girl Is The New Boy don’t shout about what they’re doing, which might be the best thing about them – they just quietly make music that actually means something. And that’s rare enough these days.

Fashion Me A Drum is out now on all major streaming platforms.