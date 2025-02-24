Enmore’s own indie darlings Circle drop ‘Coco & Charlie’

Kickstart Your Week with Circle’s New Indie Gem Coco & Charlie

Enmore-based indie experimentalists Circle have just dropped a new track into the world, and if you weren’t paying attention, you might’ve missed it.

Since their 2006 inception, frontman Radi Safi and his rotating cast of collaborators have been crafting hook-laden tracks that sit somewhere between indie pop and art rock.

From 123 Faux to Helen, Fashion Me a Drum, and their most recent cut Nice, they’ve built a reputation for effortless, melody-driven songwriting with deft left-of-center sensibilities.

Their latest, Coco & Charlie, slides seamlessly into this legacy—a sweet drop of analog-soaked goodness, and understated charm. It’s the kind of track that worms its way into your brain without making a fuss.

As for the title? That’s anyone’s guess. Real people, fictional muses, a couple of well-traveled cats—Circle aren’t handing out answers. Instead, they leave the interpretation wide open, letting the music do the talking.

Listen to Coco & Charlie below.