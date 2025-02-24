What to Expect from the Led Zeppelin Film

In the growing age and popularity of band documentaries we have been treated to yet another, this time focusing on Led Zeppelin

The most prominent leading force of 70s rock have gotten an in depth documentary made from some never before seen footage.

‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’ will focus on the band’s meteoric rise and provide some fresh, new perspectives on the rock band’s unique story.

The rockumentary starts as many others of its kind do; with blaring riffs over a montage of concert photos and photographic stills of the band.

However, its dissimilarity to its other similar counterparts are what makes the film so unique.

Its patent dedication to the rock art form is the film’s main marketing point.

And with fresh material garnered from band members such as Jimmy Page himself, it provides a refreshing look back at the band’s history.

The film was originally set to begin with stills of the doomed Hindenburg Zeppelin/Airship which famously became the front album cover of Led Zeppelin’s first self titled album.

The Zeppelin, supposedly, was to be a metaphor for the bands crashing trajectory, which led to numerous issues within the band up until their breakup in the 80s.

The film will also focus heavily on this period, after which the death of drummer John Bonham had passed away.

After Bonham’s sudden demise, Page and the rest of Led Zeppelin felt they could no longer play without him.

Their high flying history and insanely cool live shows are what made the band a huge driving force of classic rock.

From ‘Stairway To Heaven’ to ‘Immigrant Song’ their blues-soaked rock tunes continue to be some of the greatest releases we have seen out of the genre.

And remember, if ever you find yourself in a music store there is strictly no ‘Stairway To Heaven.’

So go check out ‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’ now in a theatre near you, Ramble On!