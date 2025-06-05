Saoirse Ronan loses it (gloriously) in Talking Heads’ first-ever ‘Psycho Killer’ video

50 years after their CBGB debut, Talking Heads serve up a surreal meltdown starring cinema’s finest.

Talking Heads have finally dropped a music video for their iconic 1977 hit ‘Psycho Killer,’ and it’s a wild, surrealist tribute starring none other than Saoirse Ronan.

Directed by 20th Century Women mastermind Mike Mills, the video sees Ronan spiral through a pastel-tinted meltdown — equal parts kitchen dance party and existential dread — in the shell of a suburban 9-to-5 life.

It arrives exactly 50 years after the band’s debut gig at CBGB, and honestly, it feels like the weird, beautiful fever dream the track always deserved.

Talking Heads themselves couldn’t be happier, praising the video for what it isn’t — “not literal, creepy, bloody, physically violent or obvious.”

Mills called working with Ronan one of the best things he’s ever done, while Ronan described the gig as a “childhood/teenage/lifelong dream come true.”

The release follows a huge wave of renewed interest in the band, from 2024’s star-studded Stop Making Sense tribute album to their high-profile reunion press run — though they’ve continued to dodge live shows (even with $80 million offers on the table).

Watch the gripping music video below.