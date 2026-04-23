Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are getting matching stars

Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci Land a rare double star on the Walk of Fame

Some honours just make sense. Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are set to receive back-to-back stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. A rare double ceremony that almost feels like destiny.

The duo will be honoured on April 30 at 11:30am PT at 6930 Hollywood Boulevard, each recognised in the Motion Pictures category.

It’s not often the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce pairs recipients like this, but this time, the shared spotlight makes sense.

Beyond their individual careers, there’s their chemistry, immortalised in The Devil Wears Prada and still very much intact.

As producer Ana Martinez put it, the ceremony celebrates not just two careers, but a genuine friendship that audiences haven’t let go of.

Two stars, side by side. Honestly, it would’ve been weird if they weren’t.