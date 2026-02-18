Can’t get enough Bad Bunny? Seems like Hollywood can’t either

Forget the Year of the Horse – 2025 is the Year of the Bunny!

He’s played the Super Bowl Halftime Show, won the Grammy for Album of the Year and now landed his first leading feature film role – is there anything Bad Bunny can’t do?

Deadline has reported that Benito “Bad Bunny” Martínez Oscasio will lead the feature directorial debut of Grammy Award-winning rapper René Pérez Joglar – also known as Residente.

The film, entitled Porto Rico is described as “an epic Caribbean western and historical drama” and a love letter to the shared homeland of both actor and director.

Back in 2023, when Porto was first reported as in development, plot details revealed the film would be based on the life of revolutionary José Maldonado Román (a.k.a. Águila Blanca, a.k.a. White Eagle) who fought against 19th century colonialism in Puerto Rico.

Maldonado Román participated in the Yauco Uprising, which saw over 300 rebels attempt to storm the Spanish civil guard barracks; later renowned as a “magician” for his skill of escaping the capture of the guard multiple times.

It hasn’t been confirmed if this plot is still in the works, but based on his career trajectory, Bunny would surely do a knockout job at pulling the rabbit out of the hat.

Porto Rico has already locked in a stellar main cast alongside Ocasio, including Javier Bardem, Edward Norton and Viggo Mortensen.

Ocasio has already graced the big screen a number of times – including a memorable cameo as cartel assassin The Wolf opposite Brad Pitt in Bullet Train, and arguably stole Austin Butler’s thunder as Colorado in Darren Aronofsky’s latest feature Caught Stealing.

Beyond this, it’s evident the Grammy-winner loves to give Puerto Rico its flowers following his incredible Halftime performance.

The show – which is now the highest watched Halftime performance to date, was his own vibrant tribute to the food, fabric, movement and passion of the island and its Boricua people.

Bad Bunny’s cultural domination this year feels like cosmic retribution for the Melania movie, and we are so excited to see what he does next!