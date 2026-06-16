Dwayne Johnson announces Pacific tour for live-action Moana remake

The Rock and his egregious wig go on tour.

On July 9, Moana will join the increasing number of live-action remakes of classic animations that continue to plague the modern media sphere.

To build hype around Disney’s newest entry, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Australia’s very own Catherine Laga’aia will be embarking on a ‘Live Action Moana Tour’.

The promotional journey will make its way to the countries that have glazed the franchise the hardest, while also touching base with the Pacific region where the movie is set.

The tour, which Johnson has called “the biggest of my career”, will start in his Hawaiian homeland before sailing across to Shanghai, Sydney and seven other locations.

The announcement took the form of an Instagram Reel, where The Rock brandished the massive hook of the Polynesian demigod Maui and a pair of shades that made him look more like a juiced-up RuPaul.

After some cheeky banter with his co-star, reminiscent of the films, a CGI animation shows the tour locations being magically etched into the mythical patterns of the wooden fishhook.

The caption of the video reconfirms the tour locations while also confirming that Dwayne knows how to use the emoji keyboard.

Besides greeting fans and talking all things Moana, Dwayne confessed he plans to combine a daily concoction of bodybuilding, meditation and tequila drinking (which would render the first activity moot if he were truly dedicated to the gains).

Alongside the announcement, The Rock dropped a storytime video discussing the main inspiration behind the Maui character.

Everything from the hair, to the tattoos, to the build, to the mannerisms was inspired by his late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia.

He shared that he only got to spend 10 years with the charismatic wrestler and showman, so Maui is his way of honouring him.

“[Maui] keeps my grandfather’s spirit close to my heart.”

Upon hearing the heartfelt story, maybe everyone was a bit too harsh on the hairdo that Dwayne will don in Moana.