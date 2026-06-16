Cryptic Spotify billboards were promoting Future’s new album the whole time

It wasn’t Tate McRae. It wasn’t Playboi Carti. It was Future all along.

After a week of speculation surrounding mysterious Spotify billboards, rap fans have finally been gifted the official title of Future’s next album, The Real Me.

Across New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta (Future’s hometown), bright red Spotify billboards featuring the thick, black-ink scribbled acronym “T.R.M.” left music listeners perplexed.

Given the Spotify branding, it had to be someone huge in music.

Fans immediately jumped to the conclusion that this was a teaser for the next Playboi Carti or Travis Scott record.

Considering the visual aesthetic of the campaign, it naturally seemed like something both artists could potentially dive into.

That guess proved to be closer than people realised, as both artists teamed up with Future on the hit song ‘Type Shit’ back in 2024.

A theory on Reddit proposed that it could be a Tate McRae teaser, since the letters matched up with ‘Tate Rosner McRae’.

All bets were off once Future and Spotify announced that the acronym stood for The Real Me, Future’s 10th solo album, following the release of 2022’s I Never Liked You.

Spotify continued the minimal and cryptic rollout by uploading a short video featuring flashes of white, red and black, along with camera-snapping sound effects revealing the album title.

The caption stated the album is “coming soon”, with no further details on the release date, artwork or tracklist.

Could we see more teasers revealing that information, or will Future opt for a semi-surprise album drop this week?

So far this year, Future has appeared on Drake’s Iceman with ‘Ran To Atlanta’ and J. Cole’s The Fall-Off with ‘Run A Train’ and ‘Bunce Road Blues’.

Now that the ice has melted off Drake’s triple-album release, Future appears ready to dominate the rap space with the rollout for his next album.