Julia Jacklin announces fourth album The Gem and shares new single

Julia Jacklin unearths her fourth studio album, The Gem.

It’s 2017 and Julia Jacklin is all alone in Melbourne, with a desire to call the city home.

Lost without a familiar soul to speak to, the singer-songwriter roamed the backstreets of Collingwood until she stumbled upon a quaint little pub, where bands would have to push tables and chairs aside in order to perform for patrons.

It was a pub that pushed her outside her comfort zone. It was a pub that became a recurring spot. It was a pub called The Gem.

Julia Jacklin’s fourth studio album, The Gem, is the next chapter in the indie-folk sensation’s musical career and will be unearthed to the masses on September 25.

Alongside the announcement, Jacklin dropped the first single, titled ‘Get Away From Me (I Think I’ll Love You Soon)’, a catchy, upbeat track baked in 80s jangle-rock nostalgia.

The Gem’s title isn’t just a nod to the Collingwood pub, but an homage to the album’s entire conception.

Jacklin recorded the entire album at Rat Shack Studios, a refurbished hotel room located above The Gem. The studio’s owner and her longtime drinking buddy, Robert Muinos, co-produced the album alongside a trio of friends.

Being in a small, constrained space within a residential building came with specific recording curfews, as well as sound bleed from neighbouring businesses, nearby streets and the bands downstairs.

Due to this and more, a process that would usually take two weeks ended up taking an entire year.

“The Gem felt like a metaphor for the whole process, because a lot of it did feel like digging. I felt like I was doing it almost in the dark, just trusting I was going to find something.”

After completing the 10-track record, the band got matching tattoos of a circle representing an opal, Jacklin’s favourite gemstone.

Fans can relive the wonders of Deltora Quest by grabbing their own exclusive gemstone-coloured vinyl editions of the album, featuring turquoise, green opal, ruby and rose quartz.

Jacklin will be touring the album across North America from October 20 to November 21. This will be followed by a European leg running from February 13 to March 3.

It’s unclear when the indie star will bring the tour Down Under, but it should definitely be on the table. This is her home, after all.