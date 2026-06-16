Ariana Grande’s tears in LA said more than any speech could

A new album, a new era, and an emotional return to the spotlight.

At her LA show over the weekend, Ariana Grande broke down in tears, expressing her love and gratitude for her fans.

“This is so overwhelming in the most beautiful way ever,” Grande continued. “Thank you so much for being so loving.”

Fans have grown up alongside Ariana and seen her through many major life moments: the Manchester bombing, the death of her ex-partner, Mac Miller, engagements, marriages and divorces. The nature of Ariana’s relationship with her fans now spans almost 15 years of her life.

“You can’t do this to me, you know what I mean, because you know what’s going to happen,” she went on. “You know I’m a Cancer. It’s going to happen. I’m sorry.”

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The ‘hate that i made you love me’ singer took a hiatus from touring her own music over the last few years, instead focusing on the films Wicked and Wicked: For Good.

Albums Positions and Eternal Sunshine are at the forefront of this tour, but throwbacks from her first two records are also making fans teary-eyed with nostalgia. Tracks like ‘Honeymoon Avenue’ from Yours Truly and ‘One Last Time’ from My Everything have both been featured.

Through tears, Grande said she has “never in my life experienced a crowd like this”, adding that their support “means so much to me.”

Along with being her first run of shows in more than six years, with fans travelling from all corners of the world to grab a seat on this limited stint, the tour also arrives as Grande gears up to release her next album, petal.

Subtle hints about the album’s tracklist have appeared throughout the first few shows, including the reveal of a new song title, ‘kiss me’, as the opening track.

At the three-minute mark of the show’s usual countdown, the graphics glitched and ‘3. petal’ appeared on screen, revealing that the album’s title track will be its third song.

🚨Ariana Grande’s upcoming album ‘petal’ tracklist (so far): #1. kiss me

#2. hate that i made you love me

#3. petal https://t.co/EYv8RV772B pic.twitter.com/cK0Qab9pAa — Ariana World HQ ꕤ (@ArianaWorldHQ) June 15, 2026

At the one-minute mark, the screen flashed again, revealing ‘1. kiss me’, which Grande later shared a clip of on Instagram on Sunday.

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Your fans love you, Ariana. Can’t wait to see what’s next for petal.