Richard Ayoade escapes serious injury after chaotic London crash

It was meant to be an ordinary drive through south-east London.

Instead, Richard Ayoade found himself caught up in a chaotic crash involving multiple vehicles and two pedestrians after a speeding car reportedly tore through a roundabout in East Dulwich on Saturday.

According to witness accounts, a Renault was travelling at high speed near the roundabout when it struck a female pedestrian with enough force to throw her across the roadway.

The vehicle then reportedly veered into the side of Ayoade’s Mercedes SUV before continuing on and hitting a second female pedestrian.

Photos from the scene later showed the comedian, actor and presenter exiting his vehicle while clutching his neck before speaking with officers from the Metropolitan Police.

While his representatives have declined to comment, the 49-year-old appears to have escaped without serious injury.

Emergency services quickly attended the scene, with the London Ambulance Service treating both women before transporting them to a major trauma centre for further care.

Despite the severity of the collision, police confirmed that neither pedestrian sustained life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

The Metropolitan Police have since launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash, with further details yet to be released.

The incident comes during a busy period for Ayoade, who was recently announced as part of the cast for the upcoming series of Taskmaster.

Best known for his work on The IT Crowd, Travel Man and numerous film and television projects, Ayoade has remained one of Britain’s most recognisable comedy figures for more than two decades.