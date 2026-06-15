Bob Dylan has some surprisingly poetic advice for Donald Trump’s 80th birthday

Hopefully, the times they are a-changin’ for Trump.

Despite acting like a child worthy of a jumping castle, Donald Trump will be celebrating his 80th birthday with a massive UFC cage on the front lawn of the White House.

To help Donald adjust more swiftly to the next decade of his life, The New York Times reached out to some American octogenarian icons.

This included Robert De Niro, Art Garfunkel, Liza Minnelli, Dionne Warwick and Bob Dylan.

With no surprise, Dylan was able to offer some introspective and poetic words of wisdom for the President, laying out both the pros and cons.

The best thing about entering 80 is that you “outlive the clocks that have been chasing you. It’s freedom from that lie that anything was ever under control…You’re an old king from some vanished country. You’re harder to program…You’re haunted by how little of it really mattered”.

Reading that, one may think this is the con, given how grim it sounds; but Dylan has always told it straight, with raw honesty.

Dylan continued, explaining that the worst part of your 80s is that “you still want to say yes to everything, but the world moves without asking…people treat you like either you’ve solved something or you’ve lost something, and you haven’t. You see life repeating itself everywhere”.

Other notable advice from fellow octogenarians included Gloria Steinem telling Trump to “resign”, and Robert De Niro stating, “the president doesn’t listen to advice. He surrounds himself with feckless clowns who keep their positions by supporting his every whim…get some good advice from good people”.

With all this advice on the table from those who have had the pleasure of living it, your 80s appear to be a time of clarity, reflection and perspective.

Hopefully, the same effect will apply to Trump before the world is pushed further into chaos under his presidency.