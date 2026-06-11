UFC Octagon rises on White House lawn for Trump’s ‘Freedom 250’

Blood, sweat, and patriotism on the South Lawn.

Under the shadow of the Washington Monument, an otherworldly structure has risen on the White House South Lawn.

It resembles a metallic claw or a UFO, but it is, in fact, a 30-foot UFC Octagon, erected for President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday and the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Crews have spent weeks assembling the temporary arena, complete with towering lights and sponsor logos, transforming the usual site of Marine One landings into a combat zone.

Over 4,000 seats surround the cage for Sunday’s ‘Freedom 250’ fights, while a federal lawsuit attempts to halt the event. The president has joked the structure might stay permanently, like the Eiffel Tower.

With stunt athlete Travis Pastrana performing backflips and a ceremonial weigh-in at the Ellipse, the spectacle promises sweat, blood, and patriotic projections, rain or shine.