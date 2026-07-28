Meg Harris shares the stage after winning her first-ever individual 100m title

Australia’s 2026 gold rush continues.

Australia is currently dominating the Commonwealth Games as it heads into its second week in Glasgow.

As of now, the count stands at 26 gold medals, 13 silver and 20 bronze.

While England and Canada try to keep up, our athletes continue to put on an amazing spectacle.

This morning, one particular gold medal win marked a special show of personal accomplishment and Aussie comradery.

During the women’s 100m individual freestyle, Meg Harris won her first ever international gold title in the swimming discipline.

Prior to this, the defending champion of the title was fellow Australian Mollie O’Callaghan, with a one prior Commonwealth gold medal win and five more from the Olympics.

As the two faced off in the pool, Harris upset her run.

But that didn’t stop the podium from becoming green and gold, as O’Callaghan (silver medalist) and Shayna Jack (bronze medalist) shared the stage with her.

“Hopefully this is just the start of my journey. I’m pretty happy with that. These girls are absolutely incredible, so any chance I get to stand on the podium with them is great.”

The accomplishment also marks her overcoming her own internal struggles with the 100m.

After 2024 Paris Olympics, Harris struggled to drop back into the lanes of the 100m.

But, she rediscovered her passion for it after earning the world title for the 50m at Singapore in 2025.

“The 50m was something I’ve always loved and always known I’ve enjoyed racing that … but the 100m is always the one I’ve been working towards in the long run”

The same night as this historic win, Australia bagged a total of seven gold medals.

As Australia’s ‘Commonwealth gold rush’ continues, more of an incredible display is yet to unfold.