Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ is heading to Broadway

The musical based off of the classic film and album will head to Broadway next year.

The classic 1984 film Purple Rain will make its Broadway debut at New York’s Majestic Theatre in 2027, Variety reports.

It’s following a successful Minneapolis run that the musical has been confirmed to open for previews on March 12th, with opening night slated for April 12th.

The show will be directed by Tony nominee Saheem Ali (Buena Vista Social Club), written by Peter Duchan (Dogfight), and choreographed by Ebony Williams.

The music team will be led by Jason Michael Webb, who worked on MJ The Musical.

Longtime Prince collaborators and bandmates, Morris Hayes and Bobby Z, will also appear as advisors to the music team, so we’re confirmed to be in good hands.

The team will aim to honour the spirit and unbridled success of the Purple Rain musical film that brought Prince to stardom.

In a statement, director Ali said that “Prince was an icon and ‘Purple Rain’ is iconic; one of the best musical films of my generation. I watched it as a teenager in Kenya and though I was appropriately scandalised, it never left me, especially the music…

Our aim is not only to honour the legacy that Prince built, but to make his timeless music feel urgent and alive, passing it on to the next generation of fans who will make it their own.