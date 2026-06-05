Prince estate announces timeless compilation with ten unreleased vault tracks

The Purple One’s vault has cracked open once more.

On August 28th, the Prince estate will release ‘Timeless,’ a new compilation featuring ten rare and unreleased tracks spanning from 1977 to 2016.

Curated to coincide with the tenth anniversary of his passing, the album arrives on purple marble vinyl, CD, and streaming platforms.

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The second single, ‘Stone,’ recorded in spring 1995, showcases Prince’s signature tight funk and soaring falsetto over an infectious chorus.

Other unheard gems include ‘With This Tear’ and the 1977 deep cut ‘I Am You.’

The release falls during Minneapolis’ official ‘Prince Celebration Week,’ where the city skyline will glow purple on June 6th.

Meanwhile, the estate recently made headlines for refusing to license Prince’s music to a documentary on Melania Trump, citing the artist’s long-standing disdain for Donald Trump.

From his earliest basement sessions to a 2016 live rarity, ‘Timeless’ promises a fresh journey through an incomparable legacy.