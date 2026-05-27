Way Dynamic has signed to Jagjaguwar

Way Dynamic has announced his signing to Jagjaguwar, along with tour dates and news of a Massive Shoe re-issue.

The project of Melbourne based Dylan Young, Way Dynamic has had a breakthrough in the Aussie, and Global, music scene this past year.

(“Miffed It” was, undeniably, the song of the summer.)

His success has garnered the attention of huge artists from Waxahatchee to Elton John.

Waxahatchee (Katie Crutchfield) put it well, saying that “Miffed It” was her “favourite song in a VERY long time.”

So, it’s really no surprise that he’s joining the likes of Bon Iver, Folk Bitch Trio, Angel Olsen, UMO, Chanel Beads, Gia Margaret, and more, on Jagjaguwar.

The news comes along with a reveal of plans to physically release Massive Shoe internationally for the first time.

Young has played a key role in Melbourne’s music scene, appearing in bands including Cool Sounds and Good Morning.

And just to top it all off, a run of tour dates for the UK + Ireland, as well as the US + Canada have been announced.

Check them out here:

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