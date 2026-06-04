Pixies to release ‘Bossanova’ and ‘Trompe Le Monde’ 40th anniversary reissues with unreleased tracks

Remastered, rare, and ready to spin.

To mark their 40th anniversary, the Pixies are unearthing rare gems from the vault.

On September 11th, the band will release lavish vinyl reissues of Bossanova (1990) and Trompe le Monde (1991).

Both albums have been remastered for 2026, but the true draw is the limited ‘Dinked International Edition.’

Each comes with a bonus 7-inch single featuring previously unreleased tracks.

For Bossanova, fans finally get the legendary Steve Albini version of ‘Dig for Fire,’ recorded during the Surfer Rosa sessions.

Trompe le Monde offers the lost songs ‘Brackish Boy’ and ‘Punk Loop.’ The special pressings arrive on oxblood and sky blue vinyl, respectively.

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These reissues bookend a pivotal era: Bossanova leaned into grunge, while Trompe le Monde was the band’s final album with bassist Kim Deal before their initial split.

The Pixies will support the releases with tours in Europe and the US this summer and fall.