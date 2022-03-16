Nirvana producer Steve Albini offers to make Dolly Parton’s rock album

After Dolly Parton was nominated for this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, she hinted at the idea of making a rock album if she wins.

Since the nomination, Dolly has taken her hat out of the ring, rather humbly, saying she doesn’t feel like she belongs there but fans are still obsessing over the idea that there could be a Dolly Parton rock album.

Producer and sound engineer Steve Albini has now reached out to the country singer and offered to produce the rock album if she really is interested.

Albini, who is known for his work with Nirvana, Pixies, The Stooges, Robert Plant and so many more, tweeted at Dolly asking: “Dolly Parton do you like analog recording”.

We haven’t seen a response yet but quietly, we’re dying to hear the collaboration.

More to come.