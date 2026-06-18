Tay Keith, the producer who helped define modern rap, has died aged 29

If you listened to rap at any point over the last decade, chances are you heard a Tay Keith beat.

The Memphis producer, born Brytavious Chambers, whose hard-hitting production powered hits including ‘Sicko Mode’, ‘Look Alive’, ‘Nonstop’ and ‘Pound Town’, has died at the age of 29.

Authorities discovered Chambers at his Nashville apartment after responding to a welfare check. Police have stated that no foul play is suspected, while an official cause of death remains pending autopsy and toxicology results.

News of his death began circulating after emotional social media posts from longtime collaborator BlocBoy JB sparked concern among fans.

While many producers shape the sound of an era from behind the scenes, Tay Keith’s impact was impossible to miss. Emerging from Memphis in the late 2010s, he became one of the defining architects of modern trap music, helping craft records that dominated streaming charts, radio playlists and festival stages around the world.

His breakout moment arrived with BlocBoy JB and Drake’s 2018 hit ‘Look Alive’, a track that not only launched BlocBoy into the mainstream but also introduced millions of listeners to Keith’s now-iconic producer tag.

From there, the hits came quickly.

Keith produced Drake’s ‘Nonstop’ and later contributed to ‘Way 2 Sexy’, while also delivering the explosive production behind Travis Scott’s Diamond-certified ‘Sicko Mode’. His catalogue stretched across some of the biggest names in hip-hop, including Eminem’s ‘Not Alike’ and Sexyy Red’s viral breakthrough ‘Pound Town’.

Though often referred to as a Grammy-winning producer, Keith received a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Song for his work on ‘Sicko Mode’, cementing his reputation as one of the most sought-after producers of his generation.

Beyond the music, Chambers was widely respected for completing his bachelor’s degree at Middle Tennessee State University in 2018 while his career was rapidly taking off. It was an achievement he frequently spoke about with pride, describing it as a milestone that meant as much to his family as any chart success.

Tributes have continued to pour in across social media from artists, collaborators and fans reflecting on the producer’s influence. For many, Tay Keith’s legacy is measured not just in hit records, but in the way his sound came to define an entire chapter of hip-hop.

At the time of writing, no further details regarding the cause of death have been released.