Lilo & Stitch star Daveigh Chase dies at 35

Daveigh Chase’s performances shaped a generation of Disney and horror fans alike

Daveigh Chase, the former child star who gave a voice to Lilo in Lilo & Stitch and terrified a generation as Samara in The Ring, has died at the age of 35.

According to TMZ, Chase died on Tuesday after developing meningitis and a severe blood infection that led to sepsis.

Her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, told the outlet she had also been hospitalised earlier this month due to malnutrition.

Just weeks before her death, Hernandez launched a GoFundMe campaign describing Chase’s declining health and the struggles she had faced in recent years.

“Daveigh has always been a light in my life,” he wrote. “Together, we found moments of happiness and hope.”

Hernandez said Chase had recently been diagnosed with meningitis and multiple serious blood infections, adding that doctors warned she “may not have much time left.”

Chasevoiced the spirited young heroine in Disney’s 2002 animated hit Lilo & Stitch. A performance that helped define one of the studio’s most beloved modern classics.

That same era also saw her leave a very different kind of impression on audiences as Samara Morgan. The haunting little girl at the centre of The Ring.

Chase’s performances represent two completely opposite corners of many people’s childhood. The warmth and heart of Lilo & Stitch, and nightmares of The Ring.

Despite stepping away from the spotlight in later years, those performances remained enduring parts of popular culture, ensuring her work continued to resonate with audiences long after her child acting career had ended.

Following news of Chase’s death, a new dispute has emerged surrounding a GoFundMe campaign that was launched before she died.

However, manager John Ryan has publicly questioned the fundraiser’s legitimacy.

“Apparently, a man claiming to be her ‘boyfriend’ that none of us friends or her family has heard of has set up a GoFundMe on ‘her and her family’s behalf,'” Ryan told The New York Post.

“I can confirm Daveigh has a trust account set up at SAG to cover all costs.”

Neither Hernandez nor Chase’s family has publicly responded to Ryan’s claims. The GoFundMe remains online following the announcement of Chase’s death.